FansTime (FTI) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $631,979.57 and approximately $110,390.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.56 or 0.00821705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

