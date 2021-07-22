Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,790. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

