Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys Shares of 1,804 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

