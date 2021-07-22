Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 196.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,489,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $278.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.49 and a one year high of $280.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

