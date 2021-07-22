Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY21 guidance at $1.73-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.730-1.850 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

