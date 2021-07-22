Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

