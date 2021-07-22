Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRRPF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

