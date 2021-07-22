Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRRPF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.