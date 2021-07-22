Financial Analysis: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) vs. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $6.23 million 230.47 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -57.97 ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blink Charging and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75 ChargePoint 0 1 7 0 2.88

Blink Charging presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 43.08%. Given ChargePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

