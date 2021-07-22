Financial Contrast: Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) vs. Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 8.04% 14.09% 1.07% Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 1 2 8 0 2.64 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.04%. Midwest has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.77%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Sun Life Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $32.35 billion 0.92 $2.08 billion $4.10 12.46 Midwest $10.58 million 13.61 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.71

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Life Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Midwest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services. It distributes its products through direct sales, and managing and independent general agents, as well as financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.