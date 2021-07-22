Financial Review: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Qurate Retail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.35 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.03

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50

Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

