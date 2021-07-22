Financial Survey: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Express Group and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 956.13 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

National Express Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

National Express Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Express Group and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares National Express Group and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,600 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

