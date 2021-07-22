finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from finnCap Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FCAP opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. finnCap Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

In other news, insider Tom Hayward sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £123,500 ($161,353.54).

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

