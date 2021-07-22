Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.