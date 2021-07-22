Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $3.02 Million in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTAAU. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

