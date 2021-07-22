Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 5.47% of CA Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAHC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

