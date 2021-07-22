Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGACU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $6,744,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

