Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $2 Million Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,035,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,001,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $999,000.

NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

