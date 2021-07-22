Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

