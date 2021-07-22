First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.46.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.11 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.85.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

