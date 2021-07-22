First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

First Community has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.32 on Thursday. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

