First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.
First Community stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,843. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
