First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

First Community stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,843. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

