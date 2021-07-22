First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.
Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
