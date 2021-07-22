First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

