First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,894.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and last traded at GBX 1,962 ($25.63), with a volume of 48077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,184.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

