First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,894.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and last traded at GBX 1,962 ($25.63), with a volume of 48077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,184.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

