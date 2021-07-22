First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock remained flat at $$19.01 on Wednesday. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

