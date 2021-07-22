First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

UNP opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

