First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.