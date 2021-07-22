First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

NYSE:GPC opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

