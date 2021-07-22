First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FIL Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.