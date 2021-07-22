First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 1,127,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,865. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.