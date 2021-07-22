First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

