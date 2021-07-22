First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
NYSE FIF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 50,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $14.26.
