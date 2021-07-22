First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. 114,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,187. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

