First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. 114,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,187. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.