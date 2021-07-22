First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of QQXT opened at $86.95 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 70.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth $932,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

