First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Gap Up to $86.58

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.58, but opened at $89.64. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $89.69, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.