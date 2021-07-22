FirstCash, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

