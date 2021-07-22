FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,225. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

