FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

