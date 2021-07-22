Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Up 3.2%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.19 and last traded at $195.25. Approximately 19,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,257,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.06.

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

