Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 127,730 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) by 270.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,730 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 11,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.30. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $69.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.