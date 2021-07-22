Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 92,857 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 92,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

