Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 968.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,656 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.94% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.23. 36,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

