Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 1,354.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,854,000 after buying an additional 2,177,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,968,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,316,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 99,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,303. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.56.

