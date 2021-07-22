Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.47. 5,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,730. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $126.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

