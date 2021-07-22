Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 26,137 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,791,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

