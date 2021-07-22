Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $0.10

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $18.66 million and $677,761.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00291578 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00150001 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001974 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,973,728 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

