Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 2,213,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

