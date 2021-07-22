FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $367.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

