FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASND opened at $122.00 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

