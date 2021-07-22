FORA Capital LLC Sells 11,735 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 68.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.