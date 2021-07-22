FORA Capital LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.68 million, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

